Entrepreneurship to become the backup of new India, says Akshay Hallur

The fad has caught up with social media, and people all over are going nuts over this new thing, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today as National Startup Day. Given the countless businesses that spring up every now and then, it was long overdue. After all, selecting a special day for their celebration wouldn't be a terrible gesture to boost their spirits even more.

The declaration of a National Startup Day by Hon'ble Prime Minister Modiji is a great honour for entrepreneurs. Prime Minister’s constant support for startups, which has resulted in a surge in creativity, jobs, investment, and ground-breaking solutions to everyday challenges. This will encourage more people to start businesses in India that benefit the rest of the world. It will usher in a golden age of entrepreneurship.

One such example is Akshay Hallur, a modern visionary and young entrepreneur, who carved out a unique place for himself by defying all clichés.

Akshay Hallur, a native of Shimoga, Karnataka, is the founder of BloggingX, AkshayHallur.com, and InfoSparkle, among other web businesses.

Akshay, who was born on June 21, 1995, revolutionised the digital world with his outstanding work as a blogger, digital marketer, YouTuber, and trainer.

He began his career as a hobby blogger because he was curious in "who the hell makes material on the internet."

After failing with several blogs, he launched GoBloggingTips (now BloggingX) and began earning $15,000 per month.

"Being a content producer motivates me," he answered when asked what motivates him. It's a tremendously satisfying feeling to know that I'm making a meaningful contribution to the world while still getting to pursue my passion."

Few people in the world are given the opportunity to express their creativity. In that way, he considers himself extremely fortunate to be able to do what he enjoys every day.



