EU warns Elon Musk to face 'sanctions' for crossing red lines over his recent action - Details Inside

New Delhi: The European Union on Friday warned Twitter new head Elon Musk to face sanctions under a future media law over his recent abrupt “Worrying” actions to suspend several journalists from Twitter.

“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,” EU Commissioner Vera Jourova said after Elon Musk’s discretionary action.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) requires companies serving European web users to meet strict standards against manipulative algorithms, disinformation and other online harm.

Elon Musk banned several journalists' Twitter accounts

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists who recently wrote about its new owner Elon Musk, with the billionaire tweeting that rules banning the publishing of personal information applied to all, including journalists.

Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk, who has described himself as a free speech absolutist, tweeted: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else," a reference to Twitter rules banning the sharing of personal information, called doxxing.

Musk's tweet referred to Twitter's Wednesday suspension of @elonjet, an account tracking his private jet in real time using data available in the public domain.

(With Reuters Inputs)