New Delhi: In a stunning display of determination and excellence, the Indian men's 4x400m relay team has etched its name in history at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Their remarkable feat not only shattered an Asian record but also marks the first time ever that India has secured a spot in the finals of this prestigious event. A tweet by Anand Mahindra, the prominent business magnate, encapsulates the essence of this accomplishment, emphasizing the power of unity and collaboration in achieving extraordinary goals.

Anand Mahindra's tweet, shared on his profile "x formerly twitter," resonates deeply with the essence of the Indian relay team's achievement. The tweet, which exclaims, "As we revel in the record-setting run of the Indian Men’s 4x400 relay team, we should not forget to look closely at the names of the Team members. There’s a very simple message there: United, we run faster…" encapsulates the spirit of teamwork that fueled the relay team's historic achievement.

The Indian relay team, comprised of the talented athletes Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh, displayed exceptional synchrony and resilience in their performance. Clocking an impressive time of 2 minutes 59.05 seconds, they secured a spot in the finals after finishing second in their heat, only behind the USA.



The accomplishment of the Indian relay team reverberates across borders, not only showcasing their prowess on the track but also sending a resounding message of unity and collaboration. The record-setting run underscores the potential that lies within the Indian athletic community and the power of collective effort.

As the Indian men's 4x400m relay team gears up for the finals at the World Athletics Championships, their journey represents more than just a sporting achievement. It symbolizes the spirit of unity, determination, and the pursuit of excellence