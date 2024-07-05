New Delhi: Anil Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Group (also known as ADA Group) in 2008 achieved the title of becoming the sixth-richest person in the world. At that time his net worth was listed by Forbes at 42 billion dollars (Rs 350 crore now) surpassing his older brother, Mukesh Ambani.

Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Took Over the Company

Reliance Group was formed in 2006 after separating from Reliance Industries. In February 2020, Anil Ambani declared bankruptcy and claimed that his net worth had dropped to zero after facing numerous liabilities. According to a Reliance Capital Limited report, the company had an outstanding debt of Rs 20,379 crore as of December 2020. Now, his sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul have taken over the company.

Anil and Tina Ambani's Lavish Lifestyle

Anil Ambani who married former Bollywood actress and philanthropist Tina Munim in 1991 leads a truly luxurious lifestyle. The couple lives in a stunning 17-storey home in Mumbai’s exclusive Pali Hill area. They also have a private jet worth Rs 311 crore, a fleet of high-end cars and vacations in exotic locations around the world. Let's take a closer look at their lavish lifestyle.

Anil Ambani's 17-Storey House Named 'Abode'

Anil Ambani’s 17-storey home aptly named ‘Abode’ is a magnificent residence spread across 16,000 square feet in Mumbai’s affluent Pali Hill area. This luxurious home is 66-metre tall and features a rooftop helipad that can accommodate multiple helicopters.

Among its many impressive amenities are an open swimming pool, sprawling terrace gardens, multiple gyms, and garages. Each Ambani child even has a floor dedicated to them. The house offers breathtaking views of the Mumbai skyline. Inside, the interior comes with comfortable recliners, high-end sofa sets, and royal glass windows, all designed by renowned international architects.

Couple's total wealth more than Rs 2500 crore

Anil and Tina Ambani own a Bombardier Global Express XRS, an ultra-long-range private jet worth Rs 311 crore, according to the Times of India. The jet features three cabin zones and has a range of 6,390 nautical miles. Their impressive car collection includes a Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 3.5 crore), a Lexus XUV, an Audi Q7 (Rs 88-97 lakhs), and a Mercedes GLK350 (Rs 77 lakhs).

Anil Ambani’s net worth is Rs 249 crore while Tina Ambani’s is about Rs 2,331 crore, according to News18. The couple combined has a net worth of Rs 2,500 crore.