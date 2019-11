New Delhi: Private carrier SpiceJet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bahrain-based Gulf Air in New Delhi on Wednesday. The collaboration will strengthen ties between India and Bahrain and will gove more options to flyers to explore more destinations in both the countries.

The MoU will also allow the two airlines to collaborate in the field of pilot training and cabin crew training.

SpiceJet will also look forward for an integrated cargo network.