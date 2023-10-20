Extreme Poverty Pushed Him To Beg On Streets, But Hunger Made Him An Entrepreneur, A Multi-Crorepati

From begging with his father to working as a sweeper in a printing house, Renuka Aradhya has done everything to get by. Renuka has also performed the odd jobs of working as a security guard to driving corpses in cars. Throughout his life, he witnessed tremendous poverty and hunger, however, he never gave up and refused to concede. He faced a mountain of challenges but always emerged the winner. Today this beggar is a king. He owns over 1000 cars and runs a business worth Rs 38 crore. Let us know the awe inspiring story of entrepreneur Renuka Aradhya who has created a business empire rising and shining from the dust.



Extreme Poverty And Hunger Forces Renuka Aradhya To Work As A Sweeper

Renuka Aradhya was born into a Brahmin family in Gopasandra, a small village in Bangalore. His father was a priest and was unable to provide his family three meals a day. His father would beg, sell the items in the market, and buy food for the family. Whenever relief was distributed to the poor, Renuka would accompany his father to receive it. He even could not afford the school fee and performed household chores like dusting and sweeping in the teacher's homes.

Renuka had a passion for studying. However, upon his father's passing, he stopped studying. He had to find a means to make money because of his extreme poverty and hunger. Renuka did all odd jobs for survival. As he struggled to survive, he eventually became a laborer at a leather factory. In addition, he was a night security guard and worked in a plastics plant. He also worked in a clothing store and sold coconut. Extreme poverty and hunger also forced him to work as a sweeper in a printing house. However, the printing house owner was pleased with him and offered him a job there after providing him basic computer training. He spent a year working there.



The Turning Point In Renuka Aradhya's Life

The decision for Renuka to take driving lessons marked a sea change in his life. He learned to drive, gained experience, and worked as a driver for a long time. In addition to ferrying people, he would also carry dead bodies in the cars.

Renuka always wanted to start his own venture. So, he took a loan and borrowed money from his wife's savings to launch his own company Pravasi Cabs Pvt. Ltd. He started by purchasing one car, and then several followed. He worked tirelessly all day and night. Revenue began to flow in, and his company began to perform admirably. Today, Renuka owns more than a thousand cars and runs a Rs 38 crore company.

Renuka's story exemplifies how one man can stand firm in the face of adversity and change his destiny with his own hands.