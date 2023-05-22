topStoriesenglish2611627
NewsBusinessCompanies
META

Facebook Slapped With Record $1.3 Billion Fine By EU Over Transferring Data To US

Meta said in a statement that it will appeal the ruling, including the "unjustified and unnecessary fine", and seek a stay of the orders through the courts.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Facebook Slapped With Record $1.3 Billion Fine By EU Over Transferring Data To US

New Delhi: Meta (META.O) was hit with a record 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) fine by its lead privacy regulator in the European Union for its handling of user information and given five months to stop transferring users’ data to the United States. The fine imposed by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) concerned Meta's continued transferring of personal data topped the previous 746 million euro record EU privacy fine by Luxembourg on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) in 2021, according to a DPC statement on Monday.

Meta said in a statement that it will appeal the ruling, including the "unjustified and unnecessary fine", and seek a stay of the orders through the courts.

The long-running battle over where Facebook stores its data began a decade ago after Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems brought a legal challenge over the risk of U.S. snooping in light of disclosures by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Meta said last month it expected a new pact facilitating the safe transfer of EU citizens' personal data to the United States would be fully implemented before it has to suspend transfers.

That would mean its previous warning that a stoppage could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe would not come to pass.

Officials have said the new data protection framework - agreed by the European Union and U.S government in March 2022 - may be ready by July, but Meta also cautioned that there is a chance it might not be ready in time.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818