Failed To Make It Into IIT, IIM, UPSC, This Entrepreneur Started A Tea Stall With Small Investment, Now His Business Worth Over Rs 100 Cr

New Delhi: Failure doesn't signify the end of the road but merely a hurdle in a long journey. There's a famous proverb that says, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going." Those who understand this fundamental truth can strive and find success even when the odds are stacked against them.

The story of Anubhav Dubey, the founder of Chai Sutta Bar, is nothing short of an inspiring tale of a young and successful entrepreneur who achieved his dreams despite facing numerous failures. Chai Sutta Bar has now become a prominent brand in the tea franchise industry, with over 150 outlets in India and abroad. The company's revenue has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Anubhav Dubey's Early Life And Struggle

Anubhav Dubey was born in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in 1996. His father was a real estate agent, and Anubhav initially aspired to follow in his father's footsteps. However, that path didn't work out for him. He then attempted to pursue other middle-class dreams such as getting into prestigious institutions like the IITs, IIMs, UPSC, or becoming a CA. Unfortunately, none of these endeavors worked out for him.

Finally, he started his graduation in B.Com from a college in Indore, where he met his future co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar, Anand Nayak. Anubhav then came to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exams, but despite studying diligently, he failed to pass the exam.

The Foundation of Chai Sutta Bar and Initial Challenges

After facing numerous setbacks, Anubhav and his friend Anand accumulated a fund of Rs 3 lakh to start a tea stall. They noticed the popularity of tea in the booming city of Indore and decided to take a chance. With the help of second-hand furniture and other essential items purchased at low prices, they opened their first stall near a girls' hostel.

Initially, the turnout at the stall was not significant. However, through word-of-mouth marketing, gradually more and more people started flocking to their stall. They differentiated themselves by offering 'Chai' in Kulhads (earthen cups) and providing a variety of 20 different flavors, which particularly appealed to young customers, especially college-goers.

Chai Sutta Bar Success

Now, Anubhav Dubey's inspiring journey from starting a tea stall with a modest investment to building a successful franchise empire has gained recognition. He is invited as a guest speaker in management schools, where he shares his experiences and lessons learned along the way. Now, Chai Sutta Bar has over 150 outlets across the country and become a well-known name.

Anubhav's story serves as a testament to the fact that setbacks and failures can be stepping stones to success with determination, innovative thinking, and a willingness to take risks. Chai Sutta Bar's growth and popularity are a result of Anubhav and Anand's perseverance, entrepreneurial spirit, and their ability to tap into the desires and preferences of their target audience.