Failure Before Success: How Pune-Based Girl Became One Of America's Wealthiest Women, Net Worth Is Rs 42,000 Crore

New Delhi: Neha Narkhede is an American businesswoman of Indian descent. She was a co-founder of Confluent and its CTO before joining the board in 2020. Neha was featured by Forbes in 2019 as one of America's Self-Made Women.

Who Is Neha Narkhede?

American entrepreneur, counsellor, and investor Neha Narkhede were born in India. She was a co-founder of Confluently and its CTO before joining the board in the year 2020. She is an Indian woman entrepreneur and a self-made millionaire.



Neha Narkhede immigrated to the United States from India in 2006. In 2007, she started working at Oracle as a software developer. She then began working for Linkedin after that. Neha collaborated with a few of her Linkedin coworkers in 2014 to launch Confluent, a streaming service. That business is currently worth $2.55 billion.

Neha Narkhede is one of the richest self-made female entrepreneurs in the world, according to Forbes. She thinks that the main inspiration for her accomplishment was her father. He used to read her novels as a child about courageous women who had achieved success in their vocations.

These tales empowered her, taught her valuable lessons, and helped her see herself as successful. She currently works as a consultant and investor for numerous technology firms.

Neha Narkhede: Education

In 1984, Neha Narkhede was born in Pune, India. She studied at the University of Pune after graduating from the Pune Institute of Computer Technology. She earned a bachelor's degree in engineering.

After earning her degree, she relocated to the US and attended Georgia Tech to earn her master's in technology. She made the decision to remain in the country and was subsequently granted citizenship. She began working at Oracle as a software engineer after completing her further schooling.

Neha Narkhede: Career

In 2011, Neha relocated to work for LinkedIn, and in 2014, she and her partners started Confluent. She wrote a book titled "Kafka: The Definitive Guide" in 2017 with Gwen Shapira and Todd Palino about her expertise in the field.

It is highly accepted by readers who want to know more about the history of its creation from all around the world. She is currently employed by this company as a board member. In 2019, it raised $125 million, bringing its total capital to $206 million.

It had already reached a new financial milestone of $250 million in April 2020, valuing it at $456 million, with an anticipated initial public offering (IPO) date planned for June 1st, 2021.

Since they filed for one in March 2017 (estimated at about $10 billion), businesses including Goldman Sachs, Netflix, and Uber have started leveraging their platform to construct data-driven applications.

Neha Narkhede: Net Worth

With a net worth of $490 million, Narkhede was ranked 57th on Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women in June 2022. In 2019, Confluent sponsored the Apache Kafka Summit in London, where Narkhede claimed that 60% of the Fortune 100 firms were utilising Apache Kafka.

In an interview, she claimed that "even today, the new companies that get created digitally use it as a basis for their business." Neha Narkhede has an estimated net worth of 4,700 crores and is ranked 336 on the Hurun India Rich List.

According to reports, Neha Narkhede was one of the top 10 richest Indian women, ranking eighth. With a net worth of 13,380 crores, she is the most recent addition to the list of India's richest women.