NewsBusinessCompanies
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Fans infuriated by T-shirts on Sushant Singh Rajput's depression, boycott Flipkart, Amazon trends on Twitter

The T-Shirts were put up for sale online on Flipkart and Amazon with Sushant Singh Rajput’s face on it with a quote that stated, “depression is like drowning”.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fans infuriated by T-shirts on Sushant Singh Rajput's depression, boycott Flipkart, Amazon trends on Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are mighty upset with the depiction of the actor’s medical condition on T-shirts being put up for sale online on Amazon and Flipkart. Netizens infuriated by T-shirts on Rajput's depression have started boycott calls for Flipkart and Amazon on Twitter.

The T-Shirts were put up for sale online on Flipkart had Rajput’s face on it with a quote that stated, “depression is like drowning”.

Twitter users and Rajput’s ardent fans have taken offense to the projection of the actor and his purported medical condition. Netizens are calling out e-commerce site for the sale of T-shirts and the insensibility being shown around the actor’s death.

ccccccccc

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented apartment in Bandra in June 2020. The actor was reportedly battling depression. However, there has been no confirmation by the late actor’s family members yet on his medical condition.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden