New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are mighty upset with the depiction of the actor’s medical condition on T-shirts being put up for sale online on Amazon and Flipkart. Netizens infuriated by T-shirts on Rajput's depression have started boycott calls for Flipkart and Amazon on Twitter.

The T-Shirts were put up for sale online on Flipkart had Rajput’s face on it with a quote that stated, “depression is like drowning”.

Twitter users and Rajput’s ardent fans have taken offense to the projection of the actor and his purported medical condition. Netizens are calling out e-commerce site for the sale of T-shirts and the insensibility being shown around the actor’s death.

Only Sushant left this world, his SSRians are still here for him. We will never allow anyone malign our Sushant's image



SSR Untainted By SmearCampaign pic.twitter.com/vaM6SuXwKO — Varsha (@TherealVarsha) July 28, 2022

Update



I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen.



Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants — Rudrabha Mukherjee (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

#boycottAmazon



Why are you guys inviting trouble ?@amazonIN

Please neeche wala product hata deejiye.



Nhi toh unsubscribe karne mai waqt nhi lagta. pic.twitter.com/NY3xsmDvvR — Raj4SSR (@raj4_ssr) July 27, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented apartment in Bandra in June 2020. The actor was reportedly battling depression. However, there has been no confirmation by the late actor’s family members yet on his medical condition.