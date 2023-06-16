Father-Mother Never Went To College, Now Son Runs Multi-Million Dollar Company: Read All About Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu

New Delhi: The online Zoho Office Suite and other business software are produced by Zoho Corporation (previously AdventNet Inc), whose creator and CEO is Sridhar Vembu. He is best known for starting from scratch and raising millions of dollars for the Zoho Corporation, which currently competes head-to-head with industry heavyweights like Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Salesforce.com and gives them a run for their money.

The most intelligent unknown Indian entrepreneur who has a huge fan base in the start-up business, mostly because he refused venture capital funding.

Sridhar Vembu Family Background

Sridhar comes from a very modest middle class household in Chennai, where his mother was a stay-at-home mom and his father worked as a stenographer in the High Court. Neither of them attended college.

Sridhar Vembu Education

After finishing the 10th grade in a government-funded school with a Tamil-language curriculum, he transferred to IIT-Madras to complete his undergraduate studies. After that, in 1989, he also earned his Electrical Engineering degree from Princeton University.

Sridhar Vembu Professional Career

In San Diego, Sridhar joined Qualcomm in 1994. Being an Electrical Engineer, he used to work on Wireless Communication throughout this period of almost two years, including aspects like CDMA, power control, and some really intricate wireless communications challenges.

Journey Of Zoho Corporation

Sridhar Vembu had a strong interest in political science and economics while at Princeton, which led him to read a number of books and research the growth strategies used by successful economies like Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan.

He was aware that socialism was India's issue and was sincerely motivated to make things right. So when his brother Kumar brought up the idea two years later, he decided to join him, quit his job, and return to their native country in an effort to use technology to alleviate some of the country's problems.

Tony Thomas, who had some network management software and was knowledgeable in the field, joined forces with them. Together, they launched Vembu Software in 1996 from a modest flat in Chennai's suburbs.

After experiencing ups and downs, the company has finally been recognised to be expanding at an electrifying rate. In 2016, revenues increased from $300 million with 12 million users in 2015 to $500 million with 18 million users, with consumers based in the US, Europe, West Asia, and Japan.