Father's Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares heartfelt post on Twitter

New Delhi: On Father's Day, business tycoon Anand Mahindra wrote a heartfelt post. Along with posting a photo on Twitter, Mahindra reflected on his fond recollections of his father and expressed his desire to return to the airport to greet him.

"As a child, it was always special to be allowed to go to the airport to see my father off or greet him on his return from business trips. On #FathersDay I think of him & wish I could go to the airport again to welcome him back…," wrote Anand Mahindra while tweeting a picture.

Anand Mahindra holds a bouquet in his hand as he stands with his father in this black and white image.

The message has received over 5,000 likes and more than 200 retweets in the two hours since it was shared, and the numbers are just rising. People have left a variety of comments in response to the share.

A Twitter user noted, "Special and probably lifelong link between father and son." "He's keeping an eye on you, sir, and he's a proud father," said another. "I pay homage to your father." More so because he left behind a son like you who is not only carrying on his father's legacy, but is doing so much more. Vision, inventiveness, humanism, and social issues, to name a few. You've left a mark on every domain. "India requires more from you," one person wrote.

"I fully agree, I've done the same, my father used to travel a lot to Japan in the 1970s and 1980s, and I always went to wish him good luck and goodbye, as well as welcome him back, wish I could go back in time...miss my dad," said another.