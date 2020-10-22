Festival bonanza: Yes Bank offers discounts on credit card purchases, loans at competitive rates

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday introduced festival season offers with discounts on processing fees on loans, low-cost EMIs, gift vouchers, cash backs as well as various consumer loans at competitive interest rates.

Unveiling the 'Khushiyon Ki Karein Zimmedari Se Tayyari' campaign, Yes Bank said customers can avail hassle-free loans, personal and business loans, two-wheeler and auto loans up to 100 per cent of on-road prices at competitive interest rates, topped up with tailored options and flexible payment plans.

In addition to these offerings on easy loans, customers can enjoy the benefit of over 100 attractive deals on Yes Bank credit cards with rewards, Yes Bank said in a release.

Under the various offers available, the lender said it will offer car loans beginning from 7.99 per cent with up to 100 per cent on-road prices, besides a longer tenor option of up to 8 years.

It will also offer value-added services, such as home delivery and free test drive. Yes Bank will also offer up to 100 per cent of car valuation on pre-owned cars at 10.49 per cent and longer tenor of up to 6 years.

In the personal loan category, customers will be able to get personal loans up to Rs 50 lakh starting at 10.45 per cent with the highest tenor of 72 months, Yes Bank said. Two-wheeler loans up to 100 per cent on-road price starting at 10.99 per cent for tenor options from 12 to 84 months are also available.

It also introduced affordable housing loans to families with income starting at Rs 9,000 per month, tailored programmes with minimal or no formal income documents, and a subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Yes Bank said.

The bank will also offer gold loan at 10.99 per cent with a flat processing fee of Rs 799 and a loan-to-value ratio up to 90 per cent till March 2021.

Likewise, the bank will offer business loans up to Rs 50 lakh at 15.75 per cent for ultra-edge customers, offering flexible and longer repayment option.

Of the others, Yes Bank said it has tied up with popular brands, for credit card holders to purchase home appliances at no-cost EMI. Top spenders can win prizes including smartphones, televisions, bluetooth speakers and shopping vouchers.

The bank also offered initiatives such as digitally opening a savings account from the comfort of home, the #YESforLocal initiative for supporting homegrown businesses, and overdraft facility against fixed deposit.

Yes Bank Global Head (Retail Banking) Rajan Pental, "With deferred purchases during the lockdown, there is a lot of demand, and our offerings and products this festive season are perfectly positioned to enable customers fulfil their dreams and aspirations"

Yes Bank Head (Credit Cards) Rajanish Prabhu said the bank this year has tied up with several renowned brands and curated a host of offers, both in-store and online, for bank cardholders to enjoy great benefits across a host of categories.

"Customers can avail discounts, get the best deals and rewards with offers that appeal to every kind of shopper. Festivals are a time to be enjoyed with loved ones and we believe our attractive offerings will add that special touch during this festive season," Prabhu said.

Earlier in the day, the State Bank of India also announced up to 25 basis points concession on home loan rates. A day ago, Axis Bank came out with various consumer loan offerings at special rates and discounts on various branded products on its debit/credit card purchases.