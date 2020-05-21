Few airlines start bookings for June onwards travel – Details here

New Delhi: Some private airlines have started taking bookings for domestic passenger flight services starting June 1.

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, we opened some private carriers --Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara and GoAir. They are all accepting booking for the month of June. We set June 1, 2020 as the date of our travel.

Air India is not accepting any booking for the upcoming month. When we visited the website of the national carrier, it said, “Bookings open only for evacuation flights ex-India .To book on these , please click on provided link on Evacuation banner on Home Page”.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," Puri said on Twitter.

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied up to 10 per cent in opening trade after the government announcement.

Flight activities have been halted in India since March 25 due to the nation-wide lock down to contain COVID-19 pandemic.