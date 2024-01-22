Find Out Who Donated The Highest Amount For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

New Delhi: Spiritual guru Morari Bapu has made the largest donation for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple which is also being funded by donations from his followers.

As per the details available on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website, Bapu contributed Rs 11.3 crore to help build the Ram Temple. His supporters in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom also contributed individually, totaling Rs 8 crore.

The Ram Temple project is said to have received donations totaling more than Rs 5,500 crore so far. Bapu's name comes up top on the list of beneficiaries for his contribution of Rs 11.3 crore towards the building of the temple, a cause that is dear to his heart. In a statement, Bapu said that they had already given the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Rs 11.3 crore. When he performs Katha in February of this year, the remaining funds that were collected from foreign nations will be given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Trust. Thus, the entire donation amount is Rs 18.6 crore.

"The Central Government has notified "SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA"(PAN:AAZTS6197B)to be place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for the purposes of the said section from the year F.Y.2020-2021,vide(CBDT NotificationNo.24/2020/F.No.176/8/2017/ITA-1). 50 percent of Voluntary Contribution, for the purpose of renovation/repair of Mandir,to Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra is eligible for deduction under sec 80G(2)(b),subject to other conditions mentioned under section 8OG of the Income Tax Act,1961.vide (CBDT Notification No.24/2020/F.No.176/8/2017/ITA-1)," says the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website.

Cash donation in excess of Rs.2,000 are not allowed as deduction, the website adds.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been built in the customary Nagara style. It is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors, and measures 380 feet long (east-west), 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high. The temple's walls and pillars are adorned with finely carved representations of Hindu gods and goddesses. The idol of Shri Ramlalla, Bhagwan Shri Ram, in his childhood form, is placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor.

Born in 1946 in Gujarat, Morari Bapu is a proponent of the Ramayana. For over 60 years, the scholar has been highlighting the fundamental principles of Sanatana Dharma through the recitation of the Ram Katha.

Bapu is well known for his persistent calls for a diplomatic settlement to the Ayodhya conflict and his unwavering faith in the eventual building of a Ram Temple. He maintains that Lord Ram does not belong to any particular nation or sect. He belongs to the whole world.

Following Ram Lalla's consecration, Bapu will also perform a Katha in Ayodhya from February 24 to March 3.