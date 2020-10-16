Flipkart Big Billion Days sale goes live– Cashback, discounts, offers and everything you want to know

New Delhi: India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's annual flagship event --Big Billion Days - has gone live from Friday (October 16).

The 6 day event will see offers from a wide range of products such as mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery and more.

Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days will be able to avail a 10% instant discount through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later will bring credit access to consumers.

Check out all the offers and discounts customers will get during the Big Billion Days sale

State Bank of India will offer a 10% Instant Discount for its Debit and Credit Card users

Flipkart Plus customers will also enjoy an ‘Early Access’ on October 15

No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards, and leading bank credit & debit cards

Assured cashback for consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI

Unique and never-before selection across top categories such as Mobiles, TVs, Appliances, Fashion, Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery, and more

Lakhs of sellers, artisans, weavers, and handicraft makers from Flipkart Samarth to bring exciting offers

50,000 Kiranas onboarded to bring festive cheer to consumers across 850+ cities

The Big Billion Days will begin from midnight of October 16, with an Early Access for Flipkart Plus consumers, and will run until October 21.

This year, the sale-event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand, Flipkart has said. The company has also expanded its Kirana onboarding program to include more than 50,000 Kiranas, who will in turn make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities. Through this initiative, e-commerce will become more personalized for consumers across the country while also creating additional income streams for its Kirana partners.