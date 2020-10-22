Flipkart Big Billion Days sale records 666 million visits, 110 orders placements per second

New Delhi: India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's annual flagship event --Big Billion Days - registered 666 million visits, with over 52 percent of these visits recorded from Tier III cities and beyond. The platform witnessed 110 orders placements per second.

The 6 day event from October 16 to October 21 saw offers from a wide range of products such as mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery and more.

In the first 5 days, Flipkart delivered 10 million shipments with over 3.5 million shipments delivered by Kirana partners. 60 percent of the sellers were from Tier II and Tier III towns.

Flipkart saw 1.5X number of transacting sellers compared to last year, while the number of crorepati sellers went up 1.5X , the number of Lakhpati sellers saw a 1.7X jump.

Tier III customers drove the sale of large appliances with nearly 50 percent demand coming from these areas. Premium segment of smartphones saw a growth of 3.2X. 1 TV was sold every 2 seconds and 1 Microwave was sold every 14 second.

Electronics category witnessed 2x YOY Growth with laptops, desktops,audio, IoT, camera and tablet being top selling. Nearly 3.5 Million Audio devices & accessories where 1M headphones were sold by the end of day 1. 11 headphones sold every second till day 1 while Apple Airpods sold 1 every 4 seconds; 1 Home theatre/soundbar sold every 2 seconds; 1.5 orders per second were placed for furniture; and Beauty, General Merchandise and Home saw a 100% growth.

WFH furniture segment witnessed the highest growth in the furniture category. Flipkart set-up almost 50000 WFH desks all over India, and furnished 1 Indian house in every 3 seconds

Nandita Sinha, Vice President – Customer Growth & Engagement, Flipkart said, “Flipkart’s aim this festive season has been to bring resilience back into the community. The resurgence of consumption is expected to remain even after TBBD, as we continue to uplift the entire ecosystem.

Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days will be able to avail a 10% instant discount through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later will bring credit access to consumers.