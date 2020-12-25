हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Flipkart

Flipkart includes Marathi language option on its app amidst MNS-Amazon spat

Amazon has filed the civil suit against the MNS and its affiliate (workers' union) which had allegedly threatened to block the firm''s operations in Mumbai.



New Delhi: At a time when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) case for non-inclusion of Marathi as an option on the e- commerce giant's app is being heard in the court, e-retailer Flipkart has added Marathi language option on its app.

Flipkart is now giving option of Marathi as one of the preferred languages on its mobile application.

A civil court in Mumbai will hold final hearing on January 5 on a suit filed by Amazon against the MNS and its chief Raj Thackeray over alleged threat by his party for non-inclusion of Marathi as an option on Amazon app.

Amazon has filed the civil suit against the MNS and its affiliate (workers'' union) which had allegedly threatened to block the firm''s operations in Mumbai if it did not include Marathi as one of the preferred languages on its mobile application or website.

The court had on December 13, after hearing brief arguments, noted that protection is required to be given (to company and its staff).

The court had restrained the MNS and its activists from obstructing the plaintiff or its employees from working at the e-commerce firm''s site or disturbing its business activities.

With PTI Inputs

