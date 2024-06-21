Flipkart Minutes, 15-Minute Delivery Vertical Entering Market: Reports

New Delhi: The quick commerce market in India that is currently dominated by Zomato-owned Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy owned Instamart will most likely have a new entrant -- Flipkart Minutes --as per media reports.

An exclusive report filed by Business Today has said that Walmart-owned Flipkart is eying the quick commerce market with its upcoming vertical Flipkart Minutes that will deliver goods in 15-minutes. BT, quoting sources said that Flipkart Minutes could be launched as early as middle of July.

Flipkart had in 2020 announced the launch of its hyperlocal delivery service 'Flipkart Quick' enabling customers to receive grocery, fresh vegetables, meat and mobile phones in 90 minutes. In a bid to compete against Amazon Fresh and Dunzo, Flipkart Quick was to debut in select locations in Bengaluru. However, the attempt did not take off as planned.

In related news, ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2024 was released yesterday that said that 25 future Unicorns, 5 Gazelles, and 20 Cheetahs dropped out of the index list. Zepto, Porter, and Incred Finance achieved unicorn status, while Dunzo among 17 others made exits of future Unicorns Index.