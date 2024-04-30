Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
FLIPKART

Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip's CFO Aditya Agarwal Steps Down, Akshat Mishra Takes Over

Aditya Agarwal worked for nine years at Cleartrip, wherein he was instrumental in shaping its financial strategy and organisational growth. 

|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 02:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip's CFO Aditya Agarwal Steps Down, Akshat Mishra Takes Over Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip's CFO

New Delhi: Flipkart-owned online travel aggregator Cleartrip on Tuesday announced that Aditya Agarwal will step down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) owing to personal reasons. Akshat Mishra will take over as the new Head of Business Finance at the company.

Agarwal will remain with Cleartrip for a few months to facilitate a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.

“With two years of experience in the Cleartrip Business Finance team and eight years within the Flipkart Group, Mishra brings a deep understanding of both Cleartrip's operations and the broader ecosystem in which it operates,” it added.

Aditya Agarwal worked for nine years at Cleartrip, wherein he was instrumental in shaping its financial strategy and organisational growth. He played a pivotal role during the successful merger and subsequent integration of Cleartrip into the Flipkart Group.

Meanwhile, Mishra “brings a deep understanding of both Cleartrip's operations and the broader ecosystem in which it operates.” “The transition reflects Cleartrip's commitment to nurturing internal talent and ensuring continuity in its financial leadership,” said the company.

In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip. Cleartrip witnessed a nearly two-fold increase in its net loss in the financial year that ended March 31, 2023.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?
DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?
DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu