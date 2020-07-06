Flyers can book extra seat on Vistara for safety amid COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Tata Group and Singapore Airlines promoted Vistara has decided to offer its fliers facility to book an extra seat for extra safety amid COVID-19 situation. The airline firm, however, is giving an option to book an extra seat to passengers to avail of a safe journey.

Under the option of blocking a seat, if you don't want anyone to sit beside you, the extra seats can be booked in your name, according to Vistara, which said, "Vistara will enable booking an extra seat for those who want to maintain social distancing on the plane."

The airline is also looking to other parts of the world by using B787, while flights to secondary or tertiary routes are doing well-generating demand.

Currently, Vistara is operating 25-30% of network capacity, which means about 35 to 40 flights a day. About 1/3rd of aircraft is being used. Usually, 90+ passengers per flight are the current load factor trend, it said.

In India market, the premium category will do well in the coming days, it said, adding that in travel insurance, still a lot more is needed in India as fliers still not go for it.

In the coming day, Vistara is preparing for adding more flights but all will depend on states and center's approval, it said.

Vistara further said, "Cargo has been a significant contributor. Demand is there, and Vistara is looking at this aspect too. Vistara is looking for full cargo operations."

Vistara is not hurt by the government move to cap airfare in view of the restricted operations, the statement added.