हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Bajaj

Former Chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

In April of last year, Rahul Bajaj resigned as Chairman of Bajaj Auto.

Former Chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

New Delhi: Rahul Bajaj, the founder of Bajaj Auto, died today in Pune at the age of 81. He was 83 years old when he died.

The industrialist died "in the presence of his closest family members," according to a statement from the Bajaj Group.

In April of last year, Rahul Bajaj resigned as Chairman of Bajaj Auto.

"You just can't beat a Bajaj" and the "Hamara Bajaj '' for the company's iconic two-wheeler are two of the most recognised taglines in Indian corporate and business.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul BajajBajaj AutoBajaj GroupRahul Bajaj death
Next
Story

SEBI bars Anil Ambani, others from market for 3 months, here’s why

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Amit Shah reached Dhanaulti, addressed Rally