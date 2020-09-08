Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar sent to ED custody till Sept 19 in money laundering case

Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 19 in a money laundering case.

Deepak Kochhar was arrested here on Monday under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.

Officials had said Deepak Kochhar was placed under arrest as the agency wants to put him under custodial interrogation to obtain more details about some fresh evidence gathered in this case, that was filed under the criminal sections of the anti-money laundering law in January last year.