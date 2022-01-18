Fortis Escorts Hospital adds VSA oxygen generation plant in Faridabad

Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad has strengthened its medical infrastructure by adding a pediatric ICU and establishing a VSA oxygen plant, all of which were inaugurated today in the presence of Senior Dignitaries by Jitender Yadav, District Commissioner for Faridabad.

The hospital has erected a VSA oxygen production unit with a 500 LPM capacity to assure a constant supply of oxygen. The new VSA oxygen generation facility is the most advanced technology available, and it is the first of its kind in Faridabad.

In addition, as part of Goodyear's CSR programme, the hospital's paediatric ward has been upgraded to a paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Fully motorised patient beds, ventilators, multipara monitors with central monitoring station, video laryngoscope, portable colour doppler, ultrasound, ECG equipment, and HFNC are all available in the new PICU (used for COVID patients).

Jitender Yadav, District Commissioner, Faridabad said “I congratulate Fortis Faridabad for strengthening the medical infrastructure by adding in the latest technology for Oxygen generation and opening up of the new PICU. Fortis Faridabad is one of the oldest private healthcare providers in Faridabad and ever since its presence has stood up to its commitment of providing the best of healthcare facilities and saving lives. The country is witnessing the third covid wave, the new PICU with deployment of technologically advanced medical equipment will be the much-required strength in the armor.”

Dr. Ajay Dogra, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad said, “We were the first corporate hospital in Faridabad, and have been serving the people of Faridabad for the last 40 years, we have always provided reliable & quality healthcare services. The setting up of the oxygen plant and state of the art new Pediatric ICU will help in serving our patients.

