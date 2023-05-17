topStoriesenglish2609248
Fourth Major Exit In 6 Months! Meta India Executive Manish Chopra Steps Down

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Manish Chopra, who oversaw Facebook parent Meta's partnerships operations in India, has chosen to leave the business after working there for four and a half years. This most recent change represents Meta India's fourth sizable defection in the previous twelve months. 

Ajit Mohan, the former head of India, and Rajiv Aggarwal, the former head of public policy, both left their positions in November 2022. The CEO of WhatsApp India, Abhijit Bose, left the organisation around the same time.

After they left, Mohan and Aggarwal joined Snap and Samsung, respectively, while Bose declared his desire to establish a new business.

Manish Chopra took over as interim boss after Ajit Mohan left, serving in that capacity for only two months, up to January 1, 2023, when Sandhya Devanathan was appointed Meta's India director.

Chopra announced his leaving on LinkedIn and added that he will be helping with the transition over the coming weeks. 

Manish Chopra had a distinguished career before joining Meta. He was the co-founder and CEO of the app-only deals platform Little, which was finally purchased by Paytm in 2017.

Chopra not only had business success, but he also co-founded the online clothing retailer Zovi. In addition, he obtained significant knowledge during his two years at Oracle and his nearly nine years in various capacities at Microsoft.

Manish Chopra joined Meta India in 2019 as Director and Head of Partnerships (formerly known as Facebook India). In this significant position, he made a significant contribution to Meta's varied portfolio of services, which includes well-known social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, by encouraging growth and improving user engagement.

Chopra's decision to leave Meta is important because it coincides with the company's global layoff of 21,000 workers as part of cost-cutting initiatives.

