Foxconn To Get 300-Acre Land Soon As Karnataka Clears Legal Hurdles: Minister MB Patil

A total of 300 acres will be given to the company in the ITIR spread over Devanahalli and Doddaballapura taluks, said the Karnataka Minister.

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:10 AM IST|Source: ANI

BENGALURU: The legal hurdles related to providing 300 acres of land to iPhone maker, Foxconn, have been resolved and the land will be handed over soon to the company, large and medium industries minister MB Patil said on Friday. He stated this at the legislative assembly while answering a query by Dheeraj Muniraju, MLA of Doddaballapura. 

"A total of 300 acres will be given to the company in the ITIR spread over Devanahalli and Doddaballapura taluks. The company would invest around Rs 8,500 crore to set up a manufacturing plant. The company can commence construction work immediately after the handing over of the land," Patil said.

“The company has planned to start production at the plant by next April. The government is facilitating the commissioning of the project which would provide 50,000 jobs,” he added.

In the last three years, 3 major and medium industries have come up in the Doddaballapura taluk. They have invested about Rs 110 crores and generated nearly 1,450 jobs, the minister added.

