From A Small Village To Net Worth Of Over Rs 2.07 Lakh Crore: Tale Of Self-Made Tech Wizard Who Rewrote The Rules Of Success

New Delhi: Born on July 14, 1945, in a small village in Tamil Nadu, Shiv Nadar's life began with financial struggles. He faced hardships but didn't let them define his future. After attending different schools, he became an Electrical and Electronics engineer at PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Shiv Nadar: Starting Of professional Career

His career started at Walchand Group's College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) in 1967, and later, he moved to Delhi to work in digital products.

Yet, something was missing, and he believed he was meant for more. Along with some friends, Shiv Nadar decided to take a risk and start his own company.

Shiv Nadar: Foundation Of HCL Technologies

In 1976, driven by his passion for technology and innovation, he founded Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) with a small investment. It wasn't easy, as the tech industry was highly competitive. But Nadar's vision, dedication, and pursuit of excellence drove HCL's growth.

Under his leadership, HCL went from a small startup to a global IT services company known for innovation, putting customers first, and empowering employees. His commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation made HCL a global success.

Shiv Nadar: Charity

Nadar's charitable work is equally remarkable. Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, he's made significant contributions to education, healthcare, and the arts, positively impacting many lives.