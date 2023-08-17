From A Tiny One-Bedroom Place To Rs 5.8 Lakh Crore Company; Know How This Person Started Business With Meagre Rs 10000 Loan From His Wife

Sudha Murty and Narayan Murthy have not only savored the sweetness of success together but they have also illuminated the way for the next generation with their wisdom. While everyone knows about Narayan Murthy’s rise from an engineer to an IT Czar, but very few are aware that he kickstarted his company with the financial backing of his wife's emergency fund.

Sudha Murty gave a helping hand to her husband Narayana Murthy when he needed it the most, by giving him Rs 10,000 when the latter dreamed of starting his own company. Back then, the IT field in India was just in its starting phase and hadn't seen the boom. Sudha Murty, who always had a keen eye for the future, saw the potential for the IT sector to take off big time in India.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha were introduced through Sudha's friend Prasanna. Love blossomed between the two and they got married in 1981. When Narayana Murthy came up with the idea of Infosys, Sudha Murty stepped in, taking out Rs 10,000 from her own emergency stash. She shared this story on the Kapil Sharma Show.



Sudha Murty lent Narayana Murthy the money, and with that, Infosys kicked off in 1981 – right from a tiny one-bedroom place which today has become a mammoth IT company globally, worth a jaw-dropping Rs 5,86,196 crore.

Sudha Murty is quite the trailblazer, as we all can reckon. She became an engineer at TELCO (now Tata Motors) when there weren't many women in that field. It was no small feat back then for a lady to be an engineer. Sudha Murty today is not just limited to engineering though – she's into teaching, writing books, and doing a lot of good through her charity work.