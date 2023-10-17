From Barely Affording Two Meals A Day To Becoming A Millionaire, Success Story Of Simple Village Boy Becoming A Successful Entrepreneur

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676486
Story of Sandip Patil founder of E-Spin Nanotech, is a tale of rising from humble beginings to dazzling success.

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Success isn't determined by your accomplishments; rather, it's determined by the struggles you've faced and the bravery with which you've persevered in the face of insurmountable obstacles. Dr. Sandip Patil, an Indian technologist and entrepreneur, has truly lived up to this phrase. 

The founder of E-Spin Nanotech, a high-tech company for the production of high-quality and reasonably priced multi-functional nanofibers, Dr. Sandip Patil is a millionaire. Still, the road to success wasn't easy for this humble entrepreneur. Due to financial constraints, Patil was forced to complete his studies away from his home and family. He once had to shoulder the entire burden of his family's obligations. He had to work and study simultaneously to support his family, but despite the challenges, he managed to succeed.

Patil's life is the classic example of a rags-to-riches story; he rose from a humble village upbringing to become a millionaire. Patil belonged to a low-income farming family in Pimpri. His father even strained to offer two meals on the table. Patil had to start going to school from Class 2 as there was no good school in his village. Because of their poor financial standing, Patil even had to work on the farm along with studying. But Patil was good in his studies and received higher education. He did his BTech in Chemical Engineering from North Maharashtra University, MTech from MS University, Baroda and PhD at IIT Kanpur.

While doing his research work at IIT Kanpur, Patil realized the potential of the indigenous product market. He disclosed to his professor his desire to create a useful business product. With the help of his professor and others at the institute, in 2010, Patil founded E-Spin Nanotech while still a student. When it was first introduced, Patil intended to reduce imports by creating more effective, less expensive products, and with outstanding back-up services. 

Patil's project was successful. It made him more financially stable. He then registered his business with part of his savings and produced the machine simultaneously. His wife Jagruti also joined the company as director.

