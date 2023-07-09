From Being Born In A Refugee Camp To Founding Billion-Dollar Empire: Meet The Man Whose First Job Was A Salesman, Now Owns Rs 8,509 Crore

New Delhi: There has been a smartphone revolution, as we are all aware, but this has also resulted in significant security and privacy vulnerabilities. Threats and annoyances come in many different forms today. Aside from security breaches, there are a number of problems that plague us on a regular basis, including missed calls, blank calls, fraudulent calls, etc.

Prior until recently, it was practically hard to locate such unknown numbers, but thanks to recent technological advancements, we now feel more protected, safe, and informed.

And Alan Mamedi, a person who enjoys avoiding the spotlight, is the one who has provided us with this easiness. Truecaller was founded by Alan Mamedi. True Software Scandinavia AB, a privately held firm based in Stockholm, Sweden, and established in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, is the company that created the Truecaller app.

Foundation Of Truecaller

As avid users of smartphones, Alan and his old friend Nami Zarringhalam frequently discussed their experiences with them.

One day, they got into a conversation about how the Internet had mostly replaced the outdated Yellow Pages phone directories (Commercial), but at the same time, there was no way to verify individual phone numbers, or White Pages as they are known in many other countries.

They observed that while a short web search could provide you with a phone number, address, and pretty much anything else about the majority of organisations, it was incredibly difficult to discover trustworthy information about an individual.

It was made even more challenging for anyone to even consider creating something like White Pages in the modern era because of a few additional factors, such as the recent transition from landlines to mobile and the fact that mobile carriers do not exchange customer information.

Other than that, it was pretty much certain that you would never find the appropriate person using the white pages that were available online.

They were thinking about this, that's what!

The fire was further fueled by the fact that, on an arbitrary day, they began to receive a barrage of calls from unknown numbers that finally revealed out to be their own family.

Only if there was a simpler way to check up phone numbers for the missed calls they had gotten from distant relatives, or in this case, from clients phoning them at their prior place of employment. Basically, a quick and simple way to find the caller's identity!

A startup that could give customers the names of callers whose numbers weren't saved on their phones was one of the ideas that emerged from their rage. Having stated that, Truecaller was officially born in 2009!

The net worth of Truecaller at present as per several media reports is Rs 8509 crore.