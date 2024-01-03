New Delhi: Despite facing numerous hardships in life, Narendra Bansal the founder of Intex company persists in moving ahead. Intex Technologies stands as one of the leading manufacturers of mobile and electrical equipment in India. It is the second-largest selling mobile phone company in India and a consumer durable manufacturer.

Starting the business with a mere Rs 2000, Narendra Bansal has propelled the company to its present valuation of over Rs 6,500 crore. Born in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan in 1963, Bansal initially attended the elementary school in his village before his family moved to Nepal. He later finished his secondary schooling at Vishwaniketan High School.

During his struggling phase, Bansal used to capture photos of people at Delhi’s Birla Mandir before accumulating his multi-crore fortune. He would then attach those old images to key rings for sale.

After his family relocated back to Delhi in 1980, Narendra finished his graduation at Swami Shraddhanand College, University of Delhi. He had to sell his audio-video cassettes to fund his education. Narendra aspired to become a business owner from a young age. As a result, he explored various ventures, including running a cordless phone business in Naya Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

Bansal possessed a natural entrepreneurial spirit and aspired to start his own company from the beginning. During the boom of India's IT sector, Bansal worked at the Nehru Place market in Delhi, specializing in selling computer supplies like floppy disks, which proved highly profitable.

Motivated by this success, he decided to expand his business. He began building computers and transitioned to a modest rented space in Nehru Place. He inaugurated International Impex, a basement-based enterprise in South Delhi during September 1994 with an initial investment of Rs 20,000.

Established in 1996 by Narendra Bansal, Intex Technologies set itself apart by sourcing products directly from Korean and Chinese manufacturers and distributors. This unique approach resulted in the items being less expensive than other companies. The company turned a profit of Rs 30 lakh in its inaugural year. Subsequently, Bansal expanded the product range to include DVD players, home entertainment systems, and speakers.

In 1997, the company set up its head office in Delhi. Soon after, Intex Technologies diversified its product line by introducing webcams and keyboards. In 2005, Narendra Bansal established the company's manufacturing facility in India.

As the demand for mobile phones surged, Intex responded by introducing budget-friendly smartphones to the Indian market. These phones offered advanced features at an affordable price, establishing Intex as a well-known brand.

The company expanded its product range to include LED TVs in 2012. Narendra Bansal’s son Keshav Bansal took charge of the company's media branding in the same year. This strategic move propelled Intex to surpass Micromax securing its position as the second-largest mobile manufacturer in India.

Narendra Bansal currently possesses a remarkable net worth exceeding Rs 800 crore. Intex Technologies is valued at over Rs 6,500 crore.

In a journey marked by resilience and entrepreneurial vision, Narendra Bansal transformed challenges into triumphs. From humble beginnings as a photographer selling key rings to becoming the founder of Intex Technologies, he navigated the dynamic tech landscape, introducing affordable and innovative products.