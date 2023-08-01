From Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 500 Crore: The Incredible Journey Of A Supermom And Her Billion-Dollar Babycare Startup

Inspiration for a successful business idea can strike unexpectedly, and for Malika Sadani, it came from a personal experience. Faced with the challenge of finding a suitable moisturizer for her daughter's sensitive skin, she realized she was not alone in this struggle. After speaking with more than 200 mothers, she discovered a common issue - the lack of toxin-free and natural products in the market. This revelation prompted her to take a leap of faith, leaving her lucrative finance job, and co-founding The Moms Co. in 2016, with her husband, under the banner of Amishi Consumer Technologies Pvt Ltd, with an initial investment of Rs 15 lakh.

The Moms Co. introduced a range of products addressing various concerns of mothers, including anti-stretch marks creams, breastfeeding support, morning sickness remedies, and face and hair care products. Operating under the brand name "To The Moms," the company officially launched its products in March 2017. The initial turnover was Rs 2 lakh, which impressively grew to Rs 24 lakh in the following year, setting the stage for a remarkable journey of annual growth at three times the previous year's rate.

To ensure that her products were truly solving the problems faced by mothers, Malika engaged in extensive conversations with the same group of 200 moms. These discussions focused on understanding their preferences regarding ingredients, product ranges, and price points. The insights gleaned from these interactions became instrumental in building products that resonated with customers, while also establishing trust and loyalty within the community.



On March 10, 2017, The Moms Co. achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its natural pre-natal care kit. This kit, which included Natural Body Wash, Natural Body Butter, Natural Body Oil, and Natural Foot Cream, catered to the needs of pregnant women, addressing common discomforts experienced during pregnancy. The launch was met with an enthusiastic response, and the company quickly gained over 5,000 customers, receiving organic promotion from influencers and celebrities.

As the company gained traction, it secured a substantial investment of 1 million dollars, paving the way for further growth. Capitalizing on this opportunity, The Moms Co. focused on making its brand visible on various marketplaces and implementing targeted Facebook and Google Ads. With its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company's customer base surged to 15,000, with an impressive 40% of customers becoming repeat buyers.

Despite its online success, The Moms Co. recognized the importance of catering to customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where offline purchases dominated. To address this, Malika and her husband decided to establish physical stores, giving rise to "The Moms Co Store" concept. In 2018, they opened 100 stores, leading to a skyrocketing revenue of 7.6 CR.

Building on this momentum, the company accelerated its growth in 2020 by opening 250+ stores, which significantly increased its annual turnover to 22.3 CR. By 2021, The Moms Co. had expanded its presence to over 1500 stores and achieved a remarkable revenue of 150 Crore in just 4.5 years. Its success caught the attention of The Good Glamm Group, a rising unicorn in the skincare segment, which was looking to acquire a brand in the mom-and-baby segment. Consequently, in a momentous acquisition, The Moms Co. was acquired by Good Glamm for 500 Crore.