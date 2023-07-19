From Setbacks To Success: The Inspirational Tale Of A Entrepreneur Who Rose Above Failures, Now His Net Worth Is Rs 13,500 Crore

New Delhi: The retail market business needs a new resolve. The tiresome process of purchasing necessities is over. Install the application, then scroll with your finger to make your purchase. Hari Menon and a group of businessmen who later became friends co-founded Big Basket, an online grocery company in India that offers secure delivery and is growing in popularity.

It continues to hold the title of the largest grocery store despite being a wholly online-based business. This platform purchased a new technological vision, but how did it create a market that is expanding quickly?

In 1963, Hari Menon was born into a middle-class family in Bandra West, Mumbai. graduated from Lawrence School in Lovedale. further affiliation with Birla Institute of Technology and Science.



graduated from the University of Kerala with a B.Tech in mechanical engineering in 1983. Later, he received an MBA from Pennsylvania's Carnegie Mellon University.

He first played cricket as a child, which prompted him to become a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association. The Oklahoma State University awarded him an MS in Industrial Engineering with a concentration in Operations Research. His dedication to education demonstrates his constant curiosity and desire to discover new things.

Soon after receiving his degree, he started working with Consilium as a software engineer. After working for three years as a manager at Accenture, the individual continued on to Aspect i2 Technologies as a senior director of product management. From 2003 to 2004, he also held the position of vice president of corporate strategy and marketing at Bristlecone In.

So eventually began his entrepreneurial path in 2004 when he founded Tumri. He continued in that role until 2012, when Collective Media acquired the company and it became an important part of Adobe.

Before Big Basket emerged, Hari and his other five friends founded Fabmart, a website that functioned similarly to Amazon and Flipkart. For more than a year, I too didn't see much success in it, and there was no reliable source of income. As a result, they must close the online store and open a physical location. Since then, it has grown from having no money to opening 300 stores. They also added Trinethra, another store, to their expansion.

Hari Menon intended to pioneer new retail trends when he chose to sell Fabmart to the Aditya Birla Group. As a result, Big Basket was established in October 2011 by Hari Menon, Vipul Parekh, V S Sudhakar, Abhinay Choudhari, and V S Ramesh.