From Sleeping On Railway Stations To Self-Made Billionaire: Read Inspiring Journey of 10th Grade Dropout Who Now Owns Rs 92,000 Cr Company

New Delhi: From sleeping on railway station benches to becoming a self-made billionaire the journey of this man is a powerful testament to resilience and determination. Despite facing immense challenges he transformed his life through hard work and unwavering perseverance. In today’s success story we will be talking about Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal. He is the founder of Solar Industries India and a self-made billionaire.

Early life & Education

Nuwal was born into a middle class family in Bhilwara, Rajasthan to a government employee father. However, he had to drop out of school after class 10 due to financial difficulties. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to open an ink production plant at just 18 years old. Even though his first endeavour failed Nuwal persisted and continued to seek new opportunities.

Life-Changing Venture

Entering the industrial explosives industry was a turning point in Nuwal’s life. During his tough times, he had to sleep at railway stations. However, his meeting with explosives dealer Abdul Sattar Allahbhai changed his life. In 1995, with a small loan from the State Bank of India he founded Solar Industries India. Today, the company has a market capitalization of Rs 92,000 crore.

Remarkable Rise in the Explosives Industry

Now, Solar Industries has become a leader in manufacturing explosives, propellants, grenades, drones, and warheads, supporting the Make in India mission. The company's market value skyrocketed by 1,700% in just ten years and reached over Rs 35,000 crore by November 2022. Forbes reports that Nuwal's net worth is now 4.9 billion dollars, placing him among the world's billionaire business leaders thanks to his remarkable achievements.