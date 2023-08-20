It's often said that hard work paves the path to success, turning dreams into reality. On the other hand, dedication fuels the journey, transforming challenges into stepping stones. In the realm of achievement, persistence is the key that unlocks every door. One such story is of Thakur Anup Singh who founded Marg ERP in 2000, challenging the Tally's dominance in the accounting industry. Since then, Marg ERP has never looked back.

A Trailblazing Start

Thakur Anup Singh was born in 1972. His father was Subedar Major Thakur Jeet Pal Singh, a revered and dedicated veteran of the Indian Army. Though Singh's upbringing was a unique blend of military discipline and traditional Indian values, his hard work and integrity made him a successful businessman. At the young age of 20, Singh started Marg ERP as a modest endeavour under a tree in Ashok Vihar in 1992 the formal launch was done in 2000. Since then, Marg ERP has been a partner of over 10,00,000 businesses including MSMEs. Today, Marg ERP serves businesses not only across India but in over 30 countries, embodying the essence of 'Make in India' on a global scale, taking the annual turnover of the company in crores.



Philanthropy Work Through HASI

Established in 2014, Human Association for Smiling India, under Thakur Anup Singh, focuses on supporting underprivileged children and families, ensuring access to fundamental needs such as education and healthcare. Through HASI, he launched various skill development centres and training programs, benefiting over 25,000 youths across India. He has also been providing entrepreneurship training to rural youths through the 'Super 60' programme.

Thakur Anup Singh was awarded 'Udyog Rattan' in 2019 and made a mark in the 'Guinness World Record' in 2020. In 2023, he was featured as the 'Most Inspiring Business Leader' by Mid-Day and the 'Most Influential Leader' by Forbes. Thakur Anup Singh's life story is a testament to the fact that with determination, passion, and a genuine desire to create a meaningful impact, anyone can contribute to society in meaningful ways.