हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI)

FSSAI mandates food businesses to disclose license/registration number on every bill

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made it mandatory for the businesses in the country to write the FSSAI license/registration number on every bill.

FSSAI mandates food businesses to disclose license/registration number on every bill
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made it mandatory for the businesses in the country to write the FSSAI license/registration number on every bill.

The food regulator issued this order to empower the consumers to complain about a particular food item through this number. The business involved in food items will be able to check their FSSAI license/registration number on the official website- https://www.fssai.gov.in/.

The food regulator also added that this rule will come into effect from October 1, 2021.

The order mandates the business to declare the 14-digit FSSAI License or Registration number on cash receipts/purchase invoices/cash memo /bills etc. 

“It shall enable the consumers to have access to information about a particular food business which is publically available at FSSAI’s portals. Consumers can visit the FSSAI’s portal and ‘Food Safety Connect’ app for accessing information about FSSAI License or Registration by inputting the 14 digit FSSAI License/Registration number,” the food regulator said.

“In case of any grievance, a consumer can lodge an online complaint against a particular food business using the FSSAI number. Many complaints remain unresolved due to lack of specific information,” it added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI)FSSAIFSSAI guidelinesFood business in IndiaFood business licence
Next
Story

After BigBasket, now Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in 1MG

Must Watch

PT7M41S

Top 5 yoga asanas for diabetes patients, very beneficial to control sugar level