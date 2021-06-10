FSSAI mandates food businesses to disclose license/registration number on every bill

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made it mandatory for the businesses in the country to write the FSSAI license/registration number on every bill.

The food regulator issued this order to empower the consumers to complain about a particular food item through this number. The business involved in food items will be able to check their FSSAI license/registration number on the official website- https://www.fssai.gov.in/.

The food regulator also added that this rule will come into effect from October 1, 2021.

The order mandates the business to declare the 14-digit FSSAI License or Registration number on cash receipts/purchase invoices/cash memo /bills etc.

“It shall enable the consumers to have access to information about a particular food business which is publically available at FSSAI’s portals. Consumers can visit the FSSAI’s portal and ‘Food Safety Connect’ app for accessing information about FSSAI License or Registration by inputting the 14 digit FSSAI License/Registration number,” the food regulator said.

“In case of any grievance, a consumer can lodge an online complaint against a particular food business using the FSSAI number. Many complaints remain unresolved due to lack of specific information,” it added.

