Fugitive proceedings listed against Mehul Choksi in PMLA court, next hearing on April 9

New Delhi: Fugitive Proceedings were listed before the Special PMLA Court in Mumbai against absconding jeweller Mehul Choksi, co-accused in the Rs 13,5000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Choksi, the maternal uncle of prime accused Nirav Modi, through his Advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Ashul Agarwal filed additional submissions stating that the entire proceedings against him are bad in law.

Choksi's advocates also gave a detailed medical history of his ailments stating that these have put restrictions on his travel following which his return to India doesn't seem possible. His advocates have also put forward 38 documents including latest prescriptions and certificates. A medical certificate dated February 27, 2019 by Dr. HA Morcos, Antigua has also been submitted.

The court was further apprised that travelling may be detrimental to Choksi's health since he needs to be under continuous medical supervision in Antigua. Choksi, after fleeing from India last year as soon as the PNB scam surfaced, took the citizenship of Antigua, by surrendering his Indian passport

Court has now adjourned the matter for next hearing on April 9.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi, who was arrested in London by Scotland Yard on Tuesday, was denied bail by the Westminster Magistrates' Court. Remanding him to police custody, the court has scheduled the next hearing on the case to March 29. It is believed that Modi has sought time before the court to present his version in the case.

Modi along with Choksi allegedly cheated Punjab National Bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs), thus siphoning off funds worth Rs 6,498.20 from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai while Choksi has been accused of swindling Rs 7080.86 crore.