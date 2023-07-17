'Gangubai' Ki 'Shaandaar' Time: Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani To Buy Alia Bhatt’s Brand For Rs 300 Crore

Reliance Brands, run by Mukesh and Isha Ambani and a division of Reliance Retail Ventures, is in the process of purchasing the children's clothing line Ed-a-Mamma from legendary Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. According to a report by The Economic Times, the Ambanis intend to purchase Alia Bhatt's brand in a hefty deal worth between Rs 300 and Rs 350 crore. Since Alia Bhat introduced Ed-a-Mamma in October 2020, consumers have responded incredibly favorably to the brand. Most of Ed-a-Mamma's customers are online, and it can be found on most internet stores. Through the official website, customers can also view Alia Bhatt's brand's product selection.

Alia Bhatt: A Versatile Actress

With her varied roles and unmistakable appeal, renowned Indian actress Alia Bhatt has mesmerized audiences. In the entertainment business, Alia has established herself as a formidable force. She has established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood thanks to critically praised parts in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Highway, as well as box office hits like Student of the Year. Alia has amassed a sizable fan base and established herself as an influential figure because of her natural talent and attractive on-screen presence.



Alia Bhat: Kids' Clothing Line

With the debut of the kids' clothing line Ed-a-Mamma in 2020, Alia Bhatt made the transition from actress to businesswoman. Since its inception, the company has predominantly conducted business online, both through its own website and other channels. A lot of actors in the entertainment sector have also been spotted advertising for their companies. Alia Bhatt frequently gives clothes to the kids of her coworkers. Alia Bhatt will soon appear in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Karan Johar. Ranveer Singh and other well-known actors play important roles in the film as well.

Mukesh Ambani And Isha Ambani: Big Plans

It is believed that Mukesh and Isha Ambani made the acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma as a deliberate move to strengthen their position in the lucrative children's clothing market. The age range of 4 to 12 is the main market for Alia's brand. The company just introduced a line for babies. An agreement should be concluded within seven to ten days, according to reports that negotiations are in their final stages. Earlier last year, it was estimated that Alia Bhatt's apparel line was worth around Rs 150 crore. Isha and Mukesh Ambani have suggested paying between 300 and 350 crore for the transaction.

In August 2022, Mukesh Ambani appointed Isha Ambani as the new CEO of Reliance Retail. The company's turnover at the time was Rs two lakh crore. Reliance Retail is currently valued at about Rs 918000 crore, and these acquisitions will aid in the brand's rapid expansion.