New Delhi: Gautam Adani, who is a leading industrialist who frequently ranks among the top 2 or 3 on India’s and Asia’s rich list has earned a total of Rs 9.26 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. However, his pay was lower than that of key executives within the Adani group and his industry peers. At the age of 61, Adani received a salary from just two of the ten companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate, according to annual reports from the group’s listed entities.

Adani’s pay from the group’s main company in 2023-24, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) consisted of a Rs2.19 crore salary with Rs 27 lakh in perks, allowances and other benefits. This brought his total remuneration to Rs 2.46 crore was 3 per cent more than previous financial year, according to AEL's 2023-24 annual report. (Also Read: GST Council Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces Nationwide Biometric Authentication- Key Highlights)

Further, Adani received a salary of Rs 6.8 crore from Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ). Although some of his top executives earned more than him last year, his salary was still lower than that of the heads of nearly all major family-owned conglomerates in India. (Also Read: Central Govt Sets 9:15 AM Deadline, Warns Of Casual Leave Deductions For Latecomers: Report)

Gautam Adani is currently worth USD 106 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Adani became Asia’s richest man in 2022 but his net worth dropped notably after a report by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused his firm of financial irregularities.

Adani’s younger brother Rajesh received Rs 8.37 crore which included a Rs 4.71 crore commission on profit from AEL, according to the annual report. Meanwhile his nephew Pranav Adani earned Rs 6.46 crore including a Rs 4.5 crore commission.