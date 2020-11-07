German footwear firm Von Wellx begins production in Agra, expects to produce 5 mn pairs of shoes annually

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government's commitment to promoting the state as a favourite investment destination across the globe has recently got a boost as a German footwear company, Von Wellx, recently started two new units in Agra, shifting its manufacturing base from China in the post-COVID era.

The industrialists are appreciating the Chief Minister's efforts to make Uttar Pradesh into an 'enterprise state'. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, also termed this beginning as a small drop which may turn into a 'good flood'.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "The first few drops, which turn into a trickle, then a strong flow and finally a flood. Let’s make sure we do nothing to prevent this ‘good’ flood of investment. It’s a huge opportunity. I hope @investindia can catalyse this..." His message on social media has attracted a flood of reactions.

German shoe firm Von Wellx officially shifted its production from China to Uttar Pradesh and started its manufacturing units in Agra, where a total of 2000 people have been employed.

Von Wellx has also announced to invest around Rs 300 crore in three projects in the state to create direct and indirect employment for 10,000 people. The manufacturing units are expected to produce 5 million pairs of shoes annually.

These units have been set up at the Export Promotion Industrial Park, Agra in collaboration with India's Iatric Industries Pvt Ltd. The German firm is also expected to set up a new production unit at Jewar (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) covering 10,000 square meters area by December 2020.

Another manufacturing unit is also proposed on 7.5 acres at Kosi-Kotwan in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has made a quantum leap in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) rankings among the states and Union Territories due to investment-oriented policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state has jumped 10 places to reach the second position in the EODB rankings, leaving major states behind like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Rajasthan. The state now lags behind merely Andhra Pradesh in this ranking.