Gifting Guide for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is here. In an ideal world we'd celebrate the sibling bond everyday. Anyone with a sibling would point out how that is not only bizarre but incredibly funny, so realistically, we stick to this one day to appreciate the constants in our life, our siblings. The navigation of a relationship with our sisters or brothers is an art honed by childhood-long rivalries softened into a bond forged with steel.

Raksha Bandhan comes as a day of acknowledgement of this love that pulsates between siblings, with the added benefits of yummy delicacies and fancy dressing up. The only roadblock leading up to the D- Day can be the quest for a perfect gift. Fret not, choose from these options. (Also read--Raksha Bandhan 2021: Five headphones to gift your sibling under Rs 2,000)

Choose any of the following specially curated gifting options to offer your sibling a gift they'd cherish (and bragging rights as best gift giver):

1. XGIMI Mogi Pro+

Spending long hours tussling over the remote of olden bulky TVs with our siblings is a collective nostalgia we all share. We grew up and the growth of entertainment happened right along. This space saving dynamite is the perfect addition to your living space. Welcome Mogo Pro +, that can turn any white wall into a 300 inch screen, with an active shutter 3D image technology. With all the fun features of a traditional TV combined with it's modern tech, it offers Full HD projection with crisp, bright visuals, aided by dual Harmon Speakers. Movie nights just became a lot more fun. Add to that the Android TV, portability and doubling up as a Bluetooth Speaker ; Mogo Pro + is the smart projector you did not know you needed. Supersize your game and movie nights!

2. Philips EP2224 Drip Coffee Maker

If your sibling is a pre- caffeine zombie like the rest of us, this coffee maker will help with the sludge of extended slumber. With the wide range of features offered, ranging from a milk frothing setting to aroma and strength adjustment, this coffee maker has it all. Easy to clean and easier to use, with intuitive touch technology, get this coffee maker for perfect mornings, everyday. Be it a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato or any concoction you can think of, it also offers a 12- step grinder adjustment for caffeine connoisseur.

3. Vista Alegre Multi Porcelain Midnight Vase

As a toast to the innumerable items lost to the clumsiness of days gone by, gift your sibling this lovely porcelain art piece. It is a part of the Midnight collection designed by German designer Mendel Heit, paying a cultural tribute to the heritage of Vista Algere. Add this to any room for a pop of colour and panache to spice it up. With polished exteriors and neo- modern looks, this eye catcher is a testament of good taste. Just be sure to tread carefully around it though, beautiful things deserve our care.

4. A good set of speakers is a must have for any home. This Bose Soundbar is here to slay. With a built-in Alexa command control system and contextual remote, the user interface is easy to use for even the most technologically challenged family members. The sleek and chic design adds to the grace of the product. Perfect for jamming at music parties right from the comfort of your home, it can directly play music from Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music and much more. Surround yourself with an experience designed to thrill. Gift your sibling the boon of these multi- use Soundbar.

