Go Fashion IPO

Go Fashion IPO Allotment Status: Here’s how to check position of your bid

You can easily check Go Fashion IPO allotment status by following a few simple steps. 

New Delhi: Go Fashion (India) Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) received a whopping 135.46 times subscription, which indicates the popularity of the IPO of the company, that runs women's wear brand Go Colors, among investors. Those who have bid for the company can easily check if they have received the allotment for Go Fashion IPO by following a few simple steps. 

The three-day subscription received bids for 1,09,44,34,026 shares against 80,79,491 shares on offer. The high demand suggests that investors receiving the lot can hope to make some listing gains. 

Go Fashion is expected to list on Indian stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - on November 30, 2021. But before that, the share allotment of Go Fashion IPO is expected to happen by November 25, 2021. 

You can easily check Go Fashion allotment status by going through the following simple steps: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IPO registrar, which is KFintech Private Limited in this case. 

Step 2:  Select the issue name (Go Fashion (India) Limited) from the dropdown menu. 

Step 3: Enter your Application number and PAN card details. 

Step 4: Verify information via a captcha challenge. 

Step 5: Click on Submit. 

You will then be able to see if you received the allotment against the IPO or not. Once the finalisation process is completed, investors winning the bids will receive the company’s share in their Demat account on November 29, 2021. 

Alternatively, you can visit the official BSE website to check the allotment status of your bid for Go Fashion (India) Limited. The company had rolled out the offer in a price range of Rs 655-690 per share. Also Read: Aadhaar card update: Soon, smartphones will become universal authenticator to establish your identity

Moreover, ahead of its public debut, the company had raised a little north of Rs 456 crore from anchor investors. The company is planning to use the funds from the fresh issue to launch 120 new exclusive brand outlets. The funds will also be used to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Also Read: PM-KISAN: Modi govt to release 10th instalment soon, know which farming families are eligible to get money

