GoAir announces 7 new international routes

GoAir

GoAir will launch daily flights between Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai, Delhi – Abu Dhabi – Delhi, Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai, Delhi – Bangkok – Delhi, Kannur – Dubai – Kannur, Kannur – Kuwait – Kannur and Mumbai – Bangkok – Mumbai.

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir has announced that it is expanding its international footprint starting July 19 by starting seven new international routes.

GoAir will launch daily flights between Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai, Delhi – Abu Dhabi – Delhi, Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai, Delhi – Bangkok – Delhi, Kannur – Dubai – Kannur, Kannur – Kuwait – Kannur and Mumbai – Bangkok – Mumbai.

Out of the seven new international routes, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new ‘markets’ for GoAir, whereas the other routes are already on GoAir’s network albeit from different cities in India, the company said in a statement.

GoAir already flies to Abu Dhabi and Muscat from Kannur, and it flies to Phuket and Maldives from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

“I am very pleased to announce these planned launches which will strengthen GoAir’s presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand out footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably. This time we are entering new destinations - Kuwait, Dubai and Bangkok and we intend to continue the momentum in the near future,”  Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said.

GoAir operates Airbus A320s aircraft and domestically flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.

GoAir said that it has flown over 72 million passengers since its inception and in the next two years the airline will touch the 100 million passengers mark.

