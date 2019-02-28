GoAir announces free rescheduling, cancellation fees for Indian Armed Forces

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, budget carrier GoAir announced that Indian Armed Forces opting for rescheduling or cancellation of flights can do so without any charge.

The rescheduling and cancellation fees for Indian Armed Forces can be done for free upto March 15, GoAir said.

“Effective 28.02.19, GoAir will allow rescheduling or cancellation of reservations, free of charge, across all sectors, upto 15th March 2019 to all the brave defence personnel who have been asked to resume their duties by the Indian Armed Forces,” the company said in a statement.

Besides, GoAir will allow all passengers travelling to/from Chandigarh (IXC), Srinagar (SXR), Jammu (IXJ) and Leh (IXL) (with travel date upto 15th March 2019 free of charge cancellation if the passenger wishes to, and free of charge re-booking on a date that is +/- 7 days from originally scheduled date, it added.

The Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike, a day after Indian struck inside Pakistan, destroying the biggest terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).