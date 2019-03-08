GoAir to give complimentary Business class upgrade to female travellers on Women's day

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir has said that it will give complimentary Business class upgrade to Female travellers on International Women's day.

“Celebrating womanhood under #SmartWoman campaign, all women travellers who fly on 8th March 2019 are eligible for a complimentary upgrade to GoBusiness across its network on availability as well as first-come-first serve basis,” the company said in a statement.

GoBusiness will allow women travellers to experience complimentary refreshments, lounge access at select airports and they will be allowed baggage allowance of 35Kgs.

“GoAir is celebrating International Women’s Day to support gender parity, their excellence in all walks of life and their involvement in political, economic and social developments,” the company said.

GoAir currently operates across 24 domestic and 4 international destinations, with a fleet of 49 aircraft. The airline connects over 1600 weekly flights and approximately 2,000 plus connections weekly.