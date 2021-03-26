GOELD aims at penetrating Frozen Food Market and go International

In its recent development, GOELD, the 100% vegetarian Frozen food brand from Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited, one of Central India’s leading business enterprises has started its retail operations at Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Also, looking to the massive demand and to penetrate its market in Delhi NCR, GOELD has launched two news products namely ‘Dal Makhni’ and ‘Paneer Butter Masala’ in the retail market.

The launch ceremony took place in YESS STORE at Noida UP on 20th March 2021. Chef Ajay Chopra, one of the most celebrated Chefs in the Indian Food Industry was guest of the honour for the occasion. He also conducted the live cooking session at the retail store. Mr Archit Goel, Director & CFO, and Mr VPS Malik, CEO, Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited were also present at the launch ceremony.

Chef Ajay Chopra, who is an acclaimed culinarian, Judge and TV show host, was delighted to launch the new products. He conducted the live session, tasted the products, and said, “ I like the taste very much. I would advise people to buy it rather than cooking it at home. The products are 100% vegetarian and preservative-free.

GOELD also participated in the Indusfood held on 20-21 March 2021. The 4th edition of Indusfood was the first physical F&B trade show being organised in India post the covid-19 pandemic. Organised by the Government of India, Indusfood is the most comprehensive F&B marketplace in the South Asia region showcasing F&B products, processing, and packaging technology. It is one of the major platforms for the Indian food industry to interact with its B2B Indian and international buyers and business partners.

Says Archit Goel, their Director & CFO: The way the Frozen Category is boosting, we are extremely delighted to offer a new range of products to our customers. We will keep coming with new culinary experiences and keep penetrating the new market areas. Our recent participation in Indusfood 2021 has offered us ample scope of business development, especially in the international market. We will grab opportunities for Exports and grow multi-fold.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk content)


