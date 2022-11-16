Good News! Airtel expands 5G services in these cities; Is your town also on list? Check

Airtel 5G: The demand for 5G is gaining popularity in India and various smartphone makers have already launched an array of 5G-enabled smartphones in India across budget segments. Telecom operators have already commenced rollout of 5G services in India. 5G stands for 5th Generation mobile internet and network services. It is the successor of 4G and has capabilities to create possibilities like never before including superfast downloads and high-quality streaming.

Airtel has commenced its 5G services in some cities last month and now it has launched its high-speed service in Gurugram as well. Bharti Airtel announced the launch of 5G services at around 13 locations in Gurugram yesterday. It said that the service will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. Currently, the service is operational at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee City, Huda City Centre, Gurugram National Highway and few other select locations.

Bharti Airtel, Delhi NCR, CEO Nidhi Lauria said that she is thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram. "Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightning the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," she said.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread. With this, the Airtel 5G services are now available in 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Siliguri and Bangalore.

Airtel has said that its customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans and no SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

(With PTI inputs)