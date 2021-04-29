Good news! Families of frontline workers to get Rs 100 crore from THIS company

Mankind Pharma is donating Rs 100 crore to the families of deceased frontline workers, including doctors, police officers and pharmacists. Families of other healthcare workers who lost their lives fighting the pandemic will also receive a part of the donation.

"As a responsible organisation, Mankind Pharma is standing alongside the families of these heroes and will donate ₹100 crore to support them," Mankind Pharma said.

Currently, India is faced with the second wave of Covid-19 which is proving to be deadlier than the first one. Healthcare workers are working round the clock to save the lives of lakhs of Indians battling the disease, even if it means exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

In its official statement, Mankind Pharma said as the country continues to grapple with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and frontline workers are racing against time to contain its spread. “Many dedicated heroes have lost their lives in the process,” it added.

The pharma major is releasing the money with immediate effect and hopes to complete it within three months. On the initiative, Mankind Pharma MD and Vice-Chairman Rajeev Juneja said, being the first line of defence they are highly exposed to this deadly disease. Many have lost their lives fighting the pandemic and protecting us.

"As a homage to them, we have pledged a fund of ₹100 crore to support and care for the families of these lost warriors. This is not our duty, but a debt we owe them. Because they are truly our hope," he added.

