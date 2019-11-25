Good news for customers as SpiceJet signs codeshare deal with Emirates

In a first, Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet on Monday (November 25) signed a codeshare and interline agreement with Emirates to give travellers to and from India a seamless access to a wider and stronger route network.

From early 2020, customers travelling to India can take advantage of many flight options on routes common to both airlines – Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Cochin and Delhi.

The signing of codeshare agreement means that the customers of Emirates can book and connect in Dubai on direct services to Amritsar, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Madurai, Jaipur and Pune routes served by SpiceJet.

Codeshare agreement means travellers from across the globe can book a single ticket with attractive fares to any of Emirates’ nine points across India and connect onwards to 172 domestic routes that are part of SpiceJet’s network.

The domestic network of SpiceJet includes destinations like Goa, Dehradun, Dharamshala, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Guwahati, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Shirdi, Tirupati, Udaipur and Varanasi among others.

In the first phase of interline agreement, customers can start booking flights from 25 November, for travel starting 15 December 2019.

Very soon, SpiceJet passengers travelling from India to Dubai will also be able to access Emirates’ expansive network across the globe opening up multiple international connections for them.