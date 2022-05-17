Good news for Microsoft employees! CEO Satya Nadella announces salary hike

New Delhi: Microsoft is said to be planning to double its global budget, which includes employee compensation. According to Geekwire, the company intends to enhance the merit-based income and "range for yearly stock-based compensation" for employees at the senior director level and lower by at least 25% in order to retain its personnel.

The magazine obtained the information from a note delivered to Microsoft staff earlier this week by CEO Satya Nadella. Microsoft looks to be stepping up efforts to maintain its remuneration competitive in a "difficult market for tech talent" and an inflationary climate.

The memo arrives ahead of Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to the publication. "Time and again, we realise that our talent is in high demand, because of the amazing job you perform to empower our clients and partners," the note says. Your influence is recognised and valued within the leadership team, and I want to express my gratitude. That is why we are investing in each of you for the long term."

According to the alleged memo, Microsoft intends to provide merit-based compensation to employees at "all levels 67 and below." According to the newspaper, "levels 67 and below" often refer to employees up to and including senior directors. That implies employees who have attained the "partner" level at Microsoft, such as general managers, vice presidents, and other higher-ranking executives, are not the target of Nadella's email.

Microsoft's move to enhance remuneration will differ by country, although specifics about Indian offices remain unknown. The adjustments appear to affect a sizable portion of the company's personnel, which stood at 181,000 as of June 30, 2021.

Amazon, like Microsoft, was rumoured to be planning to raise pay for its corporate and tech personnel. According to a leaked memo, the funding increase was intended to acquire additional personnel and keep its top core.