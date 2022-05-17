हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft

Good news for Microsoft employees! CEO Satya Nadella announces salary hike

According to the alleged memo, Microsoft intends to provide merit-based compensation to employees at "all levels 67 and below."

Good news for Microsoft employees! CEO Satya Nadella announces salary hike

New Delhi: Microsoft is said to be planning to double its global budget, which includes employee compensation. According to Geekwire, the company intends to enhance the merit-based income and "range for yearly stock-based compensation" for employees at the senior director level and lower by at least 25% in order to retain its personnel.

The magazine obtained the information from a note delivered to Microsoft staff earlier this week by CEO Satya Nadella. Microsoft looks to be stepping up efforts to maintain its remuneration competitive in a "difficult market for tech talent" and an inflationary climate.

The memo arrives ahead of Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to the publication. "Time and again, we realise that our talent is in high demand, because of the amazing job you perform to empower our clients and partners," the note says. Your influence is recognised and valued within the leadership team, and I want to express my gratitude. That is why we are investing in each of you for the long term."

According to the alleged memo, Microsoft intends to provide merit-based compensation to employees at "all levels 67 and below." According to the newspaper, "levels 67 and below" often refer to employees up to and including senior directors. That implies employees who have attained the "partner" level at Microsoft, such as general managers, vice presidents, and other higher-ranking executives, are not the target of Nadella's email.

Microsoft's move to enhance remuneration will differ by country, although specifics about Indian offices remain unknown. The adjustments appear to affect a sizable portion of the company's personnel, which stood at 181,000 as of June 30, 2021.

Amazon, like Microsoft, was rumoured to be planning to raise pay for its corporate and tech personnel. According to a leaked memo, the funding increase was intended to acquire additional personnel and keep its top core.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MicrosoftMicrosoft employeesMicrosoft salaryMicrosoft Hiring
Next
Story

THIS company to allow unlimited annual leave for senior employees

Must Watch

PT10M49S

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Demand to demolish the door of Wazu Khana